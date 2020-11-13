MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 4,455 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45.

MXL opened at $26.86 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 50.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MaxLinear by 347.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

