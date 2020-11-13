Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 48000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. It develops HM X-mill, a mineral grinding mill for grinding of ores, as well as regrinding of concentrates and tailings; HM X-leach, a cyanide-free process for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; and HM X-tract, a modular turnkey portable processing unit that includes crushing, grinding, sizing, gravity separation, floatation, concentration, clarification, water recycling, power generation, and operational service support modules.

