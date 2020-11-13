Mizuho Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $380.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $361.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.64.

Shares of UNH opened at $354.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

