Morgan Stanley Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Neutral

Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.03.

BK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,369 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 283,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

