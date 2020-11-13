Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $67,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $171.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.