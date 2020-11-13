Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Insider Steffen Sigloch Sells 5,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 496.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 159,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,133,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after acquiring an additional 101,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

