Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Shares of Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.55. Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 756,746 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $854,000.00 and a PE ratio of 7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48.

About Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

