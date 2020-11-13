National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III Sells 2,010 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NHC opened at $69.32 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

