Needham & Company LLC Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $25.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.95.

TRIP stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,060 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,456 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

