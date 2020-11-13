Needham & Company LLC Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $25.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.95.
TRIP stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,060 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,456 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
