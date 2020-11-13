Needham & Company LLC Raises OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target to $4.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 87.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 294.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 10.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 292,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.