New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 206,800 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Dollar Tree worth $64,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.83 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.