New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 312,800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Hormel Foods worth $74,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

