New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 326,393 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $73,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $81.35 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

