New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.75% of Q2 worth $85,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $977,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,333,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,395 shares of company stock valued at $33,693,736. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.