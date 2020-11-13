New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.75% of Q2 worth $85,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $977,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,333,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,395 shares of company stock valued at $33,693,736. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit