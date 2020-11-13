New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,219 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $79,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,028,217. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

