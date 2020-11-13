New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Twilio worth $62,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $282.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.16. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

