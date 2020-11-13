New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Trane Technologies worth $77,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $147.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

