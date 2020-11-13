New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.86 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of MetLife worth $60,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

