New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $63.46 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $63,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

