New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $64.12 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of American International Group worth $64,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,751,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,661,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.