New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $66.45 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.42% of CBRE Group worth $66,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $249,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

