New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $69.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $69,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 627,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

NYSE HLT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

