New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $69.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of The Travelers Companies worth $69,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

NYSE:TRV opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

