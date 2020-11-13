New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $73.96 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Cerner worth $73,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

