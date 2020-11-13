New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $74.60 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $74,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.79 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.