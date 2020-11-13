New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $88.93 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Public Storage worth $88,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 52.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

PSA opened at $231.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

