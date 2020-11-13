New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $89.37 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of DexCom worth $89,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average is $397.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

