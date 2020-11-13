New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $93.90 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Synopsys worth $93,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 222,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 149,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $223.76 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.