New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.61% of Molina Healthcare worth $65,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $594,335. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

