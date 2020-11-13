New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.03% of Guidewire Software worth $90,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,379,000 after buying an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 504,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 95,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $2,462,838.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,315.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $107,501.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,836 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.