New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $71,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after buying an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after buying an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $298.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,855.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

