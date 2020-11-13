New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $76,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 682.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.