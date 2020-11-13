New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of The Allstate worth $81,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.