New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,800 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Yum China worth $66,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.05 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

