New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 315,153 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 315,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $69,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,487,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,005 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 157,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

