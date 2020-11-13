New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,400 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of McKesson worth $61,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $48,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $186.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

