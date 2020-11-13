New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 345,209 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,416,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 345,209 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $487,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

