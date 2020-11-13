New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,606 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Baidu worth $63,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.76.

Baidu stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

