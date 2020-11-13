New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,448 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Splunk worth $72,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,853 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $191.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

