New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,448 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Splunk worth $72,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,853 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $191.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit