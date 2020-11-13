New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,900 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of DocuSign worth $64,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DocuSign by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,144,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $210.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -186.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

