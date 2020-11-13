New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,100 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Centene worth $67,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 100.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Centene by 33.9% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 234,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,378 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.