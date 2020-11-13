New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,762 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,762 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Aptiv worth $93,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

