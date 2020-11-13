Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.