Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.59

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 51334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

