Nord/LB Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €14.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €12.27 ($14.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.36. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.