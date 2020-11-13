Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lifted to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

JWN opened at $15.69 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $19,256,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 1,185,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 630,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

