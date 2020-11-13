NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

