NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.