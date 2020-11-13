Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

