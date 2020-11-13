OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director J. Michael Sanner Buys 2,000 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.73 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

